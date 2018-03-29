It’s Time For Operation Pass On Legacy: Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa launched the first in a series of town hall meetings at Glen Norah B community hall today. The event was oversubscribed and the meeting had to be taken outside.

Addressing MDC-T supporters, Chamisa said that it is time for the Zanu-PF administration to pass on the baton. Said Chamisa:

We heard them saying we want to do Operation Restore Legacy and we said you are lost. What we want is not Operation Restore Legacy but Operation Pass On Legacy. Meaning that we want to fulfill what our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters went to war for. They fought for one man one vote, democracy, black majority rule, equal opportunity, happiness and change of government time and again. All these have not been fulfilled. Why? Because the current administration is clueless, they do not have the plan for the future.

Source: Pindula