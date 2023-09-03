Cheeky Mnangagwa invites Chamisa to his inauguration

Flying in the face of expectations, government has announced that Emmerson Mnangagwa is being inaugurated on Monday.

The below was the announcement by the government inviting all including opponent Nelson Chamisa, just as South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said, ‘no election is perfect.’ :

The nation is hereby informed that the inauguration ceremony for His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be held on Monday 04 September 2023.

This follows his resounding re-election in the 2023 Harmonised Elections. The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.

Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6 am and buses are available to transport those in need. A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje Sandra Ndebele and others.

A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team known as the Brave Waniors will follow the inauguration ceremony.

All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium. Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo, llizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo!

