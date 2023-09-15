Chamisa’s CCC warns Zimbabwe headed into dark cloud of uncertainty

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has warned of a dark period ahead which it argues is evidenced by the arrest of three opposition leaders within two weeks of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s swearing-in.

Already Sunningdale Member of Parliament (MP) Maureen Kademaunga has spent a night in police cells on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property which the State has since withdrawn.

Party Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba is expected in court Friday on charges of having incited violence that led to the abandonment of the Dynamos versus Highlanders premier league match at Barbourfields on Sunday.

On Thursday Harare Deputy Mayor Kudzai Kadzombe who was sworn into office Monday was arrested on assault charges. She is also expected in court on Friday.

CCC’S Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza is locked up at Whawha Prison on assault charges too.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Siziba said this was evidence of ‘a scared and illegitimate government.’

“The recent attacks, persecution and illegal arrest of our Councillors and MPs is a clear sign that the regime is petrified,” said Siziba.

“We just came out of an election, our people are being punished for rejecting Zanu PF on the ballot.

“No victor would punish his people, no father would beat up his kids after winning a lotto.

“It is self-evident that our country is going back into a dark cloud of illegitimacy, stagnation and uncertainty.

“The closure of democratic space, and attack on dissenting voices will soon show its ugly face on the economy. A disputed and discredited election cannot produce a legitimate leadership.”

CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi was forced to flee the country recently after escaping what he claims was an abduction attempt, at a party press conference, in full glare of the media.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) later released a statement stating Mkwananzi was a wanted man, citing a 2020 warrant of arrest for defaulting on court proceedings.

He dismissed the warrant as an attempt to intimidate him before skipping the country.

“I don’t have a warrant of arrest. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges that had been preferred against me. All these are lies, laughable desperation to intimidate and restrict people’s freedoms,” said Mkwananzi.

Already former CCC Legislator Job Sikhala has spent over a year at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on charges of inciting violence. – Newzim

