Chamisa kicks-off campaign in SA

THE leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe Nelson Chamisa, has started his campaign for the August 23 elections by addressing Zimbabweans in South Africa and urging them to return home to vote.

Chamisa emphasized the importance of winning by a significant margin to make election rigging more difficult, as he claimed to be dealing with opponents who manipulate figures.

He called on Zimbabweans in South Africa to support the CCC and contribute resources to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Fikile Mbalula, the secretary general of South Africa’s ruling ANC party, stated that Western countries prefer Chamisa over President Mnangagwa’s leadership in Zimbabwe.

Mbalula claimed that Mnangagwa’s reforms were not desired by the West, as they wanted Chamisa to be the new leader of Zimbabwe.

Mbalula also expressed concerns about the socio-economic crisis in Zimbabwe, which he said was pushing Zimbabweans to become economic refugees in South Africa.

He noted that many Zimbabweans have migrated to South Africa, both documented and undocumented, and called on the Americans and the British to fulfill their commitments made during the Lancaster House agreement regarding land reform and redistribution in Zimbabwe.

It is worth mentioning that in the 2018 elections, Chamisa narrowly lost to Mnangagwa and filed a challenge against the election results, citing alleged rigging. However, Mnangagwa’s victory was upheld by the Constitutional Court.

