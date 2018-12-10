Mnangagwa Spokesperson Says Bulawayo Bombing Investigations “Now At A Delicate Stage”

HARARE – Speaking to a local daily President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said investigations into a bomb blast during a Zanu-PF Rally in Bulawayo are still underway and are at a very delicate stage.

Said Charamba:

I have just been in touch with the military intelligence, police and Central Intelligence Organisation. Investigations are now at a delicate stage, so we cannot reveal any information, but you will be exclusively informed as information comes in.

Initially, police arrested Douglas Musekiwa and John Zulu but were later released following an order from the High Court. Two security aides died from the injuries sustained from the attack.