Undenge acquitted, Supa trial deferred as Mnangagwa corruption fight falls apart

Former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge has been acquitted on the criminal of abuse of office charges relating to his alleged influence in the awarding of the Gwanda Solar Power Project deal to Wicknell Chivayo.

Meanwhile, the trial of former ICT and Cyber Security Minister and Nyanga South legislator Supa Mandiwanzira has been postponed to the 18th of December after the defence raised concern over the late submission of papers by the state.

Mandiwanzira is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

More details to follow…