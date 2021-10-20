Zimbabwean Parliament resumes sitting

PARLIAMENT has resumed sitting after a one and half week break, with the focus on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on October 7.

Legislators held their first parliamentary sitting this Tuesday after President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament early this month.

Debate on the State of the Nation Address by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was high on the agenda, with lawmakers giving a thumbs up to the President’s speech saying it captured the prevailing socio-economic situation in the country.

“We were pleased by several milestones that the government has done which include the engagement and re-engagement efforts bearing fruit, infrastructure development and revival of key economic sectors,” said Colleta Mutambisi, Proportional Representation.

“President Mnangagwa paid tribute to Zimbabwe for their resilience in the wake of the covid 19 pandemic. He touched on issues to do with climate change, a viable Agriculture sector,” said Torerai Moyo, Gokwe Chireya Legislator.

“The speech showed me that the president is working with everyone for the betterment of the country, despite covid affecting production,” said Pupurai Togarepi, Gutu South legislator.

Meanwhile, Gokwe-Chireya legislator Honourable Torerai Moyo has been appointed chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education.

Honourable Moyo replaces Ambassador Pricilla Misihairambwi Mushonga who is now the country’s top representative in Sweden. – ZBC