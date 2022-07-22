Zanu PF Mash Central dismisses claims inviting Kasukuwere to rejoin party

THE ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Province has dismissed media claims that it has invited self-exiled, former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere to re-join the party and contest in elections against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The party leadership has spoken out against unfounded claims by opposition leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu that the province invited self-exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere to re-join the party.

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Chairperson, Kazembe Kazembe said all the party’s wings unanimously endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole candidate for 2023 elections.

“On behalf of Zanu PF mash central province I would like to dispel the narrative being driven by some political malcontents that the province is reaching out to some self-exiled politicians to come and fill some imaginary and non-existent vacuum in the Zanu PF leadership.

“As a province, we are firmly behind the leadership of His Excellency Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. We totally subscribe to his visionary leadership.

“We are aware that there are people who would want to mislead the province and the nation at large by purporting to represent the voice of Mashonaland Central.

“The province is very clear on the 2023 candidate and that is the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Dr. ED Mnangagwa. We are also aware of people who predictably want to create an artificial rift between the President and the Vice President Dr. CDGN Chiwenga,” he said.

The Women’s League maintained the position adopted at its provincial conference that President Mnangagwa is the sole Presidential candidate.

“We have respect for our leaders as they are and we support the presidium, the President, the Vice Presidents, and all the leadership. Here in the province we support all our leaders which we are working with us as Women’s league. We see that President Mnangagwa’s’ leadership is good for us,” said Tsitsi Gezi, ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Women’s League Chairperson.

The youth league chided Tsenengamu as mischievous, saying he has no authority to speak on behalf of ZANU PF.

“The likes of Tsenengamu who want to talk on behalf of Zanu pf Mashonaland Central Province, they formed their own parties, let them form them.

“They are just barking dogs, who eat their own vomit, only dogs eat their vomit but people do not eat own vomit, so on behalf of the youth we are surprised by their utterances. We rally behind our President and we are there to defend our President as the vanguard of the party,” said Emmerson Raradza, ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Youth League Chairman.

The ruling party also noted that regime change drivers are scared and envious of the dynamic combination of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his lieutenants which is spearheading growth of the economy and gravitating towards victory in the 2023 elections. – ZBC

