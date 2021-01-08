Video: Robert Mugabe warned Americans about Donald Trump

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Thursday that the United States had no right to sanction other nations in the name of promoting democracy after Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy,” Mnangagwa tweeted. “Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.”

Pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory and forcing evacuations. At least four people died during the chaos, one of whom was shot and killed by Capitol Police. Congress resumed and affirmed Biden’s victory hours later.

“I’d like to again congratulate President-elect @JoeBidenon on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States,” Mnangagwa added. “Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples.”