Guard shot dead by colleague at Food Lovers, cops allege accidental discharge

HARARE – A security guard shot and killed a colleague during a change of guard at the Food Lovers Market in Greendale, Harare, in what police believe was a tragic accident.

Privilege Chivanganye, 28, has been charged with culpable homicide over the October 23 death of Jaison Dhlamini.

Chivanganye appeared before Harare magistrate Themba Kuwanda on Saturday and was remanded to November 17 on US$80 bail.

Ephraim Zinyandu, prosecuting, said Chivanganye was handing over to the evening shift at 6PM when he advised Dhlamini that there was a problem with the firearm, a Taurus revolver.

He handed over the gun, and separately six rounds of ammunition.

Dhlamini, says the prosecution, tried to load the gun but also noted that there was a problem and the two men attempted to fix the problem.

In the process, Chivanganye “squeezed the trigger and shot Dhlamini once on the stomach and he fell down,” said Zinyandu. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Chivanganye, who is represented by Brighton Sadowera, intends to enter a guilty plea at the start of his trial. He will tell the court that he was unaware that Dhlamini had turned off the safety pin. – ZimLive

