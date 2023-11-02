CCC MP Ngadziore abductors unmasked

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker, Takudzwa Ngadziore’s kidnappers have been identified as Nicholas ‘Big Daddy’ Kajese and Abraham Pasi, both said to be state security agents.

The 25-year-old first time legislator was seized mafia style as he was about to heard for parliament from his home by men armed with AK47 rifles.

He would later be stripped naked, beaten up, tortured and injected with an unknown substance.

Kajese and Pasi are both said to be members of ‘Ferret Team’ stationed at Harare Central Police Station and commanded by Ishmael Mada CIO director internal, according to persons who volunteered information about their identities.

Faces of his assailants appeared in a 7-seconds video personally live-streamed using phone by Ngadziore as they charged at him.

In the footage, Ngadziore is heard, saying, “I am being followed”, with the attackers closing in.

His distress call and subsequent viral images of the lawmaker writhing in agony invited public condemnation and further spotlighted on the country’s fast regression into state sponsored terrorism under incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ngadziore was later admitted at a private hospital in Harare with reports saying he suffered severe injuries, including a broken hand, a fractured knee, and cuts all over his body.

It is not yet known what or how dangerous the substance he was injected with is.

Neither has the motive of the unprovoked attack been known.

CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, in an interview, blamed Zanu PF for a growing string of systematic abductions on party politicians.

“This is yet another example of wanton lawlessness that has gripped Zimbabwe since the advent of the sham election,” Mkwananzi said, adding, “They know they did not win; they know the people are not happy and might rise and all this is meant to demoralize the people.

“It also looks like the regime is preparing to defy SADC outcome if not favourable to them by turning into a totally rogue regime.”

Outspoken preacher Reverend Kenneth Mutata of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches also condemned Ngadziore’s abduction.

“First, this lawlessness must be totally rejected by all. It is against our constitution and all human dignity. The most Patriotic act is to reject this barbarism with all the contempt it deserves,” Mutata said.

“Second, even if the government rejects its hand behind this, it will only be suggesting that it has no capacity for human security by failing to protect even members of parliament.

“Third, abduction and torture as a weapon of suppressing dissenting voices, has never fully worked. We have proposed lasting solutions before. We can propose again.” – ZimLive

