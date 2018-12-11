News Ticker

Biti case referred to High Court

December 11, 2018 Law & Crime

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 01, 2018 MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference during which he announced that Zimbabwe's opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was arrested as he tried to flee to neighbouring Zambia to seek asylum, his lawyer said on August 8, 2018. Biti allegedly faces charges for inciting violence over the disputed result of last week's elections. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

MDC Alliance Deputy National Chairperson and Harare East legislator Tendai Biti’s application challenging the court’s jurisdiction and access to the ZEC server to prove that he did not violate the Electoral Act has been referred to the High Court.

Biti is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and filed application for exception to the charges.

Harare Magistrate Gloria Takunda has referred to the High Court Biti’s application challenging the Harare Magistrates Court’s jurisdiction to try him and his further request to access the ZEC server to prove that he did not announce false presidential election results as alleged by the state.

Biti successfully applied for his case to be live streamed and he filed a 56-page application for exception to the charges.

State prosecutor Tafadzwa Mpariwa requested time to go through the lengthy application and he will respond after the High Court outcome.

Meanwhile, Mtetwa who is representing Biti has accused Chief Law Officer Michael Reza of texting a senior Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission official identified as Mpofu insinuating that the presiding magistrate was either very brave or not very intelligent for granting an application for live streaming of the case.

The state said it will investigate the charges.



