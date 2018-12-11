Biti case referred to High Court

MDC Alliance Deputy National Chairperson and Harare East legislator Tendai Biti’s application challenging the court’s jurisdiction and access to the ZEC server to prove that he did not violate the Electoral Act has been referred to the High Court.

Biti is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and filed application for exception to the charges.

Harare Magistrate Gloria Takunda has referred to the High Court Biti’s application challenging the Harare Magistrates Court’s jurisdiction to try him and his further request to access the ZEC server to prove that he did not announce false presidential election results as alleged by the state.

Biti successfully applied for his case to be live streamed and he filed a 56-page application for exception to the charges.

State prosecutor Tafadzwa Mpariwa requested time to go through the lengthy application and he will respond after the High Court outcome.

Meanwhile, Mtetwa who is representing Biti has accused Chief Law Officer Michael Reza of texting a senior Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission official identified as Mpofu insinuating that the presiding magistrate was either very brave or not very intelligent for granting an application for live streaming of the case.

The state said it will investigate the charges.