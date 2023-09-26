Zimbabwe goes after motorists as 43 000 are nabbed in traffic blitz

LAWLESSNESS on the country’s roads will not be tolerated, Homes Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe has said amid a traffic blitz launched two weeks ago that has seen police arresting over 43 100 motorists.

The ongoing operation dubbed “Tame the Traffic Jungle” is targeting operators without licences, unregistered vehicles and reckless drivers.

In a recent interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Kazembe Kazembe said there is a need for sanity and police will continue to enforce the law.

‘’Lawlessness on the roads cannot be allowed to continue getting out of hand at this rate. There is a need for sanity on our roads,’’ Kazembe said.

The minister was responding to a question relating to a transport crisis that has been created by the police operation.

Commuters have been left stranded and in some cases have had to fork out US$1.50 or US$2.00 for a trip that normally costs US$0.50.

Added Kazembe: ‘’The police are simply enforcing the law. Those in the transport business are urged to abide by the laws of the country and continue to provide services to the people.”

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported that 43 154 motorists had so far been arrested for various offences.

“The ZRP reports that a total of 43 154 arrests have been effected during the ongoing operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle”. 1 222 arrests have been made of vehicles without route permits while 14 469 have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika).

“At least 342 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving while 2 961 have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 1 048 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates,” said Nyathi.

