Notorious Sakubva drug lord nabbed

A NOTORIOUS drug peddler based in Sakubva’s Devonshire section, Nilence Mhako (25), was this afternoon arrested after being found in possession of two kilogrammes of dagga and a sachet of crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as mutoriro in Mutare as the police blitz on drug dealers intensifies.

Six warning shots had to be fired by detectives from Mutare CID Drugs and Narcotics Department as they tried to apprehend Mhako who had become violent and was resisting arrest.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, confirmed the incident, saying law enforcement agents are working tirelessly to combat the abuse of drugs in the province.

“We confirm the arrest of Nilence Mhako of Devonshire in Sakubva by the Mutare CID Drugs and Narcotics Department after they had received information to the effect that he was dealing in drugs.

“They initially reacted to the information by raiding the residence of the accused person in Sakubva yesterday. However, upon the detectives’ arrival, Mhako fiercely resisted being arrested and fled the scene.

“This morning, the officers regrouped themselves and proceeded back to Mhako’s residence where they found him at home busy preparing a dagga cigarrete for himself. After the detectives identified themselves, he persisted in his bid to evade arrest. He resisted again and fiercely fought the detectives. He was only restrained by the firing of six shots by the police that enabled them to subdue the suspect. He was arrested afterwards.

“As police, we are forever conducting operations of raiding drug peddlers’ havens as well as confiscating the drugs and substances. Today we recovered two kilogrammes of dagga and one satchet of crystal meth or mutoriro or dombo,” said Insp Muzondo.

He urged members of public to provide police with information that may lead to the arrest of drug cartels or syndicates in their respective communities. – Manica Post

