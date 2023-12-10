No licence renewal for rogue bottle stores, night clubs

A new set of strict rules will prevent alcohol traders whose establishments have a history of complaints from the public, a record of police fines or inadequate hygiene standards from having their operating licences renewed the following year.

The new regulations, which are part of Government’s broader efforts to fight drug and substance abuse, seek to address public safety concerns and curb the proliferation of illegal alcohol outlets.

The move is also in response to rising concerns over the increasing number of bars operating in unsanitary environments and contributing to public disturbances.

According to the rules, liquor retailers “will not enjoy automatic (licence) renewal” for the year 2024 if their operations pose a threat to hibernation and public safety.

Under the new regulations, unveiled by the Liquor Licensing

Board (LLB) last week, night clubs without soundproofing, air conditioning or insurance will not be licensed to operate next year.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director Mr Gabriel Masvora told The Sunday Mail that “The new licence renewal requirements simply mean that those are the minimum requirements anyone who wants to sell liquor in the country has to follow”.

“Some of the requirements are informed by the need to control the selling of liquor and licensing of those who want to sell the product in the country. Liquor, especially illicit brews, have contributed to the scourge of substance abuse that the country is trying to stem,” he said.

He said the LLB is a member of the National Task Force on Drug and Substance Abuse responsible for the supply reduction pillar.

“It is, therefore, our mandate to control and bring sanity to the industry,” he added.

“The new regulations were prompted by the need to regulate the general selling of alcohol and also control selling of illicit brews.

“In addition, we are trying to deal with those with licences who are not adhering to the stipulations on their licences.”

Government, he added, also wants to establish and update its liquor outlets database.

He said those who fail to meet the stipulated standards will have their licences revoked, or will be prosecuted.

There has been a rapid increase in the number of alcohol outlets this year.

This trend, particularly in Harare, has been attributed to several factors, including low barriers to entry into the sector on account of low capital requirements and licensing fees.

The surge has also been driven by customers’ rising disposable incomes.

Growth of the informal sector has also been cited as another reason for the boom, coupled with lax enforcement of liquor licensing and regulations. This is said to have resulted in the proliferation of unlicensed and unregulated beer outlets.

Inevitably, this has given rise to more problems, with a significant impact on public health and national development.

UNICEF data suggests that over 57 percent of young people aged 15 to 24 have engaged in drug and substance abuse.

Hospital admissions due to substance-induced disorders are also increasing, with over half of patients in mental health institutions affected.

According to the new LLB regulations, “A night club must have a total floor area of at least 40sq metres; an artiste’s performance stage is allowable only to those establishments approved for live performances; the building must be fully sound-proofed for all establishments within residential areas; entrance to have double doors of minimum width of 1,4 metres (opening outwards); air conditioning or forced draught ventilation must be operational to ensure adequate air exchanges.”

In addition, all night clubs should have illuminated fire escape signs displayed at all times when the public is admitted into the building.

The establishment should also have a minimum of two water closets for each sex and at least three urinal bowels or a three-metre-long urinal.

Further, all bar counter tops and shelves must have a smooth impervious finish, while adequate firefighting appliances and fire escape facilities indicated by prominent notices should be in place.

According to the regulations, “Night clubs must have adequate insurance against legal liability for loss or damage to guests’ property, injury, accident or illness caused to persons not in the employ of the establishment.” – Sunday Mail

