More charges for Buyanga

A Zimbabwean businessman accused of kidnapping his next of kin in his home country in 2020 is in police custody after additional charges were levelled against him.

Interpol SA and the National Intervention Unit (NIU) arrested Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, 43, at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton last month.

He is wanted in Zimbabwe for kidnapping, robbery and contempt of court.

He was granted R150 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, but wasn’t released because the new charges came to light.

His advocate, Prince Mafu, said the new charges included fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The State alleges his ID is not proper. There are a lot of conflicting versions about this, and we are yet to receive the docket detailing these charges,” Mafu added.

According to the lawyer, the businessman launched a second bail application. It is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the charges.

Last month, a Zimbabwean court cancelled a warrant for Sidiqi’s arrest because there were no records of pending convictions against him, only a police investigation. The arrest warrant was extended to allow the State to verify this through diplomatic channels.

