Man killed daughter to boost artisanal mining business: police

HARARE – In two shock incidents, a 4-year-old girl was found stashed in a mealie meal bag in Harare after being beaten to death by relatives while an artisanal miner also confessed to killing his 1-year-old daughter in Gokwe to boost his artisanal mining business.

In the first incident that happened in Harare, a couple is reportedly on the run following an incident in which the pair allegedly flogged two sisters aged 6 and 4, with an electric cable leading to the death of the younger one.

Police said on Saturday that the victim’s remains were found stashed in a mealie meal bag.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a couple, John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda of Vantage area, Zvimba who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which their niece, Princess Shoko, 4, was found dead in a stream along Harare-Bulawayo Road, between Kuwadzana Extension and Glaudina, Harare on 2 August 2023.

“The victim was found stashed in a 25 kilogramme mealie-meal sack and had a deformed face.

“The suspects were allegedly seen by neighbours assaulting the victim and her sister, 6, on several occasions using electric cables and switches.

“The other victim, 6, is currently admitted at a local hospital where she is receiving treatment on injuries she sustained during the assault by the suspects.”

Police appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the fugitive couple.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an artisanal miner has admitted to killing his daughter who is aged 1 year, 2 months.

Said the police, “On 2 August 2023, police in Gokwe arrested an artisanal miner, Thomas Muzenda, 38, of Village 17 Mupukuta, Chireya Gokwe North, in connection with the callous murder of his daughter, Nenyasha Muzenda, 1 year 2 months, who had been reported missing.

“The suspect confessed to the police that he killed his daughter with a knife for ritual purposes to allegedly boost his mining activities after approaching a traditional healer only identified as Dhumba.

“Police have since recovered the remains of the victim from a disused well at Zenda Mining area, Gokwe North.” – ZimLive

