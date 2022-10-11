Drug addict torments mom

A thirty-three-year old drug addict who has been harassing his family members whenever he gets high has been thrown out of the family home.

Brighton Sigauke also harasses his mother’s tenants.

This was revealed when Everjoy Siguake applied for a protection order against Brighton at the Mutare Civil Court.

The mother-son duel was brought before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato last week.

Everjoy said drugs have turned Brighton into a monster, adding that she wants her son to be kicked out of the house as he is now a grown-up.

“My son has been on drugs since he was 16 and they are now taking their toll on him. He eats a lot of food, yet he does not bring anything on the table. Since most of the time he will be high on drugs, he no longer respects me.

“At times Brighton roams the house while stark naked in our presence. I do not expect such kind of behaviour from a grown-up person like him.

“Brighton also insults his three sisters for no reason. He also plays loud music, much to the chagrin of other occupants of the house. My tenants also complain of Brighton’s abusiveness,” said Everjoy.

She added: “He also brings in different ladies of the night, some of them older than me. At one time I tried chasing away one of his numerous women and he got furious with me. He dragged me outside like a small kid.

“At his age, he should be married but it seems like that word does not exist in his vocabulary. At 33, he should be self-reliant,” she said.

However, Brighton argued that his eviction would further strain his relationship with his mother.

He denied all the allegations levelled against him saying his mother was being influenced by his siblings.

He also said he has brought three women to introduce them to his mother, adding that she turned them down as prospective daughters-in-law.

However, he admitted that he takes drugs.

“I am employed as a tout and I do not have a stable income. It will be difficult for me to raise money for accommodation and food. In fact, l can be arrested anytime because touting is illegal.

“If my mother insists that I should leave the house, then she should allow me to put a lodger in my room so that I can use the money to pay for my accommodation elsewhere,” said Brighton.

Despite his pleas, Mr Chipato said Brighton should move out of the house at the end of this month.

He was also ordered not to assault, insult, threaten or cause any harm to the family members.

