Crime rate in Manicaland shoots up

POLICE in Manicaland have expressed concern over the high prevalence of crime in the province, with murder, rape, armed robbery, break-ins and fraud topping the list.

It has since been established that most of the murder cases are perpetrated by mentally challenged people as well as drug addicts; while some rape victims are abused by their close relatives and neighbours.

Addressing the media in Mutare yesterday, Officer Commanding Manicaland Province, Commissioner Priscilla Makotose said from January 2022 up to Wednesday (24 August), a total of 18 633 criminal cases had been reported to the police in the province.

This is an 11 percent increase from the 16 722 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Commissioner Makotose said this increase is a cause for concern, adding that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is working round the clock to combat crime and ensure that residents are safe.

She went on to call on the media and members of the public to join hands with the police force in combating crime.

“As the police, we actually need the assistance of the media and the general public in making sure that criminals wreaking havoc in our societies are brought to book.

‘‘The media plays a crucial role in making sure that the public is conscious of how criminals operate.

“The public has also proved to be very useful as we sometimes get tips on criminal activities from them,” said Commissioner Makotose.

She, however, added that it is not all gloom as the police have made headways in combating stock theft.

Speaking during the same meeting, Assistant Commissioner Patrick Majuta who is in charge of crime in Manicaland spoke strongly against rape and murder, highlighting that these are high impact crimes that always leave the entire community or even the nation at large shaken.

“The public, the media and the police need to work together to ensure that our communities are crime free,” said Asst Comm Majuta.

