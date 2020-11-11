Chivhu woman beheads her four children

A woman from Highview suburb in Chivhu has beheaded her four children and set the house on fire in unclear circumstances, before handing herself over to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the unfortunate tragedy in a statement.

‘’The ZRP is currently attending to a report in which a woman beheaded her four children and set the house on fire in Highview suburb, Chivhu. The woman then surrendered herself to the Police.”

He said the police are currently at the scene carrying out investigations.