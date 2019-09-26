Chamisa’s MDC ordered to compensate employee

THE Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change has been ordered to pay $10 000 in damages and interest to an employee they fired unlawfully.

According to the Daily News, Bramston Gwena had cited the MDC as a respondent in the registration of an arbitral award after it had been opposed by the political party.

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi registered the arbitral award granting Gwena $10 140 with five percent interest calculated from May 1, 2014 as damages in lieu of reinstatement as an order of the court.

Gwena and 15 other employees took the MDC to the Labour Court sometime in 2015 and it was ordered to reinstate the aggrieved workers without loss of salary and benefits from the date of dismissal.