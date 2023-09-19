Chamisa arrested

Muchinerepi Chamisa (49) and his friend Fortune Chideya (28) of Rushinga were on Wednesday last week arrested for stock theft at a roadblock along Harare-Mukumbura road.

According to police sources, the two connived and stole two oxes belonging to Bob Mutemachane of Mutyaromwendo village and Luckyman Bayira of Chimugononi Village all under Chief Chiswiti in Mukumbura.

It is further alleged that they loaded the two beasts in a truck intending to sell them in Rushinga but ran out of luck when a police report was made leading to their interception.

The duo appeared in court on Friday on stock theft charges while the complainants recovered their beasts all valued at US$850

Source – Byo24News

