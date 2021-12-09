Boy (15) molested by neighbour

A RUSAPE woman (46) recently molested a 15-year-old boy after detaining him overnight at her home on the pretext that it was too dark for him to go back home.

Charity Muwereka of Plot 8, Nyamwari Farm, this week appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare facing one count of aggravated indecent assault and was not asked to plead.

Mr Matare remanded Muwereka in custody to December 20.

He also ordered her to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr. Justice Masanganise said Muwereka woke up during the night and sexually molested the teenager.

“Muwereka is a neighbour to the complainant. On November 1, the complainant penned their cattle at Plot 9, Nyamwari Farm which is about 100 meters from Muwereka’s place. Muwereka called the teenager and asked him to fix the lightning system in her bedroom. After fixing the lighting system, Muwereka told the teenager that it was no longer safe for him to go home since it was dark.

“She told the teenager to sleep with her eight-year-old son in the dining room. Muwereka slept in the bedroom with her two daughters. Later during the night, the complainant woke up to discover that Muwereka was sexually abusing him. The teenager asked Muwereka what she was doing, but she told him not to tell anyone. Muwereka continued sexually molesting the teenager for about five minutes before going back to her bedroom,” said Mr Masanganise.

When the teenager went back home the following morning, he could not explain to his mother what had transpired at Muwereka’s home, thereby prompting her to make a police report.

“The teenager went home the following morning and told his mother that he had slept at Muwereka’s home. He did not reveal the matter, but started crying.

“His mother took him to a local member of the ZRP’s Neighborhood Watch Committee, Abel Mushayabasa. The teenager narrated to Mushayabasa what had happened during the night at Muwereka’s home. He also told him that he was afraid to tell his mother what had happened fearing that she would beat him up,” said Mr Masanganise. – Manica Post

