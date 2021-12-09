Momberume a wanted man, absconds court

JOHANNE Marange Apostolic Church member, Hatirarame Momberume (26), who is facing charges of murder and having a sexual relationship with a minor following the death of his 14-year-old victim, has absconded from attending court.

Anna Machaya died while giving birth at the apostolic church’s shrine in Marange.

Momberume was recently granted $50 000 bail with reporting conditions by Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda.

However, he failed to appear in court on Tuesday to answer to the charges he is facing.

Acting Mutare regional magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboa, has since issued a warrant of arrest against Momberume.

During Tuesday’s court session, the State represented by Mutare District prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, was supposed to furnish Momberume with a trial date.

Momberume’s lawyer, Mr Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers was in attendance, but his client did not show up.

Momberume is accused of causing the death of Machaya by impregnating her and failing to take her to a proper health institution to receive healthcare services.

It is alleged that instead of taking Machaya to a medical facility when she got into labour, Momberume took her to Johanne Marange Church midwives.

She delivered a baby boy but died due to labour complications.

Momberume allegedly secretly buried his victim without notifying authorities of her death.

On the other count, Momberume is said to have impregnated the juvenile and stayed with her as his wife.

