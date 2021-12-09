Man run over while sleeping along a railway line

MWENEZI – A man from Mwenezi decided to take a nap along a railway line near Rutenga and he was crushed to death by a goods train.

Sipren Ngwenya (20) of Jasi Village under Chief Chitanga was hit by the goods train on Tuesday and died from injuries three hours later at Rutenga Clinic where he was admitted.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident to The Mirror.

The Police report says Ngwenya was coming from Rutenga Business Center to his place of residence. He decided to take a nap on a railway line at the 257km peg along Chikwalakwala-Rutenga route.

At 1035pm engineman, Isaac Chari (40) who was driving from Chikwalakwala to Rutenga realised that there was a human being lying in the middle of the rail line.

He hooted to alert the now deceased who did not respond and he applied brakes but it was too late.

Chari disembarked from the train and realised that Ngwenya had sustained two deep cuts on head and bruises on both shoulders.

He was rushed to Rutenga Clinic where he died three hours after admission.

The body was taken to Neshuro Hospital for postmortem.https://masvingomirror.com

