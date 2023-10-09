Zimbabwe set to adopt Chinese traditional medicine

Zimbabwe is actively working to integrate traditional Chinese medicine into its healthcare system, according to a statement from a government minister.

During a bilateral meeting with China’s Vice Minister of the National Health Commission, Yu Xuejun, held on the sidelines of the International Inter-ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development in Victoria Falls, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora highlighted ongoing efforts to familiarize Zimbabwe with traditional Chinese medicine.

Mombeshora mentioned that some Chinese doctors have already come to Zimbabwe to practice acupuncture, benefiting local patients. The government is currently in the process of regulating traditional medicine practices, aiming to collaborate in various areas to achieve their goals.

The minister also praised Chinese nationals for their contributions to various projects in Zimbabwe, especially in the healthcare sector. He specifically mentioned China’s support in the construction of the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse, one of the largest warehouses in the southern African region, which was completed and handed over to the Zimbabwean government in October 2022. This project was funded by a Chinese grant of US$22 million and is located at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare, the country’s second-largest referral hospital.

Yu, speaking at the same meeting, commended the Zimbabwean government’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening relations between the two countries. He noted that China has been sending medical teams to Zimbabwe since 1985 and expressed a desire for further discussions to bolster ties, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The ongoing conference in Victoria Falls has attracted participation from more than 30 countries, with the official opening set to take place today, presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Source – newsday

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...