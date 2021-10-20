World Bank hands over ICU equipment to government

The World Bank has availed intensive care unit equipment which will be distributed to five central hospitals, as part of complementing government’s Covid-19 response and institutional capacity.

Handing over the eight intensive care unit equipment, World bank representative Mr Chenjerai Sisimayi applauded government for its commitment in improving health care services.

The World bank is proud to have partnered with Zimbabwe for the past 10 years and we would like to Congratulate the government for strengthening the health care system and the commitment it has showed in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

Deputy Minister of Heath and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro commended the World Bank for its continued support in the health care sector.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank through its implementing partner Cordaid has been supporting the ministry of health and child care to effectively respond to this scourge. We received 21 000 gene xpert cartridges to improve diagnosis of COVID-19 and these were distributed in all the provinces, said Mangwiro.

The ICU kits which include ventilators, multiparameter monitors, intensive care patient beds and infusion pumps will be distributed to Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe, Chitungwiza, Mpilo and United Bulawayo hospitals through NATPHARM.

