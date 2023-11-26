Harare doctor in court for blackmailing colleague

A SPECIALIST neurologist was on Wednesday brought before a Harare magistrate charged with contravening provisions of the Data Protection Act after he was accused of blackmailing a colleague, Andrew Mataruse.

Lennon Tonderai Gwaunza (40), appeared before magistrate Apollonia Marutya who granted him US$100 bail and remanded the matter to January 22 next year for trial.

As part of his bail conditions, Gwaunza was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and not to post anything to do with the complainant.

The complainant practices clinical neurology and internal medicine and is registered as a specialist physician with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).

It is the State’s case that on February 13 2022 at around 18:13 hours, Gwaunza unlawfully and intentionally generated a data message using his email address namely lennongwauza.13@alumni.ucl.ac.uk with the information

suggesting that Andrew Mataruse is not a clinically-trained neurologist.

Part of the email read: “I was volunteering at Pari and I have from immediate effect relinquished that role, so I will be unable to supervise Mushawarima. Secondly, Tawanda Mushawarima is a fully flaged (sic) neurologist who doesn’t need to be supervised by myself or by Mataruse who isn’t a clinically trained neurologist.

“However, council feels it’s in Mushawarima’s interest that he is supervised by someone who has never seen the entrance of a neurology training centre. Please by all means go ahead. I will not be involved in that circus.”

The State alleges that Gwaunza then unlawfully and intentionally shared the email to Julian Mashingaidze (MDCPZ admin staff, julian’@mdpcz.co.zw, Tawanda Mushawarima: tgwanda.mushawarima@gmail. com, Josephine Mwatukuya (former MDPCZ registrar) midpcz(@mdpcz.co.zw, Bishop Manyangadze (MDPCZ admin staff), bish(@mdpcz.co.zw and Andrew Mataruse (the complainant): de.mataruse@email.com.

It is alleged that Gwaunza’s criminal intent was to intimidate and harass the complainant to desist from undertaking clinical neurology duties at his surgery in Milton Park, Harare.

Lenon Gwaunza, a medical doctor, has also been hit with a $100,000 lawsuit for allegedly making defamatory statements on social media.

Gwaunza, who made headlines in 2020 for unconventionally wooing opposition leader Fadzayi Mahere on social media, struck again in 2021, accusing Neurologist Andrew Mataruse of slandering his professional reputation.

Mataruse’s lawyer, Admire Rubaya, claimed that Gwaunza not only defamed him on social media but also wrote to the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Profession Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).

“Further, you have reiterated your defamatory remarks through your Twitter handle, @lgwaunza, in particular, on 20th August, 2021 wherein you seriously quizzed our client’s qualifications and demeaned his ability to practice as a neurologist.

“The widely published tweets that you posted have global reach and they have seriously damaged his major asset which is goodwill and trading brand,” argued Mataruse.

Mataruse currently holds a qualification in Master of Science Clinical Neurology from the University College of London (UCL) which is duly registered with the MDPCZ in Zimbabwe.

In addition Mataruse has a qualification of a Specialist Certificate Neurology from the Royal College of Physicians based in the UK.

Gwaunza, who is based in South Africa, however, further accused Mataruse of being a medical imposter, who took advantage of the condition of patients.

Mataruse through his legal team however, argued that Gwaunza was aware of the former’s qualifications before recklessly issuing reckless inflammatory statements on social media.

“When you made those false allegations, you knew very well that our client had successfully supervised and mentored you on attitude, knowledge and clinical neurology for the whole year of 2020 whilst you were working at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH) (Neurology Clinic, Medical wards and Stroke Unit).

“As you are obviously aware, as a specialist in Zimbabwe, our client relies on referrals from fellow colleagues and other medical professionals all of which is hinged on good and reliable reputation.

“Our client has the real risk of incurring quantifiable financial losses,” further argued Mataruse

Mataruse said US$100 000 reparations should be met within five days or he will proceed to issue summons and claim damages.

