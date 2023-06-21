90 percent of HIV patients under treatment in Mutasa

MUTARE – Mutasa District in Zimbabwe has made significant progress in HIV treatment, with at least 90% of HIV-positive individuals receiving treatment.

The district has also recorded the lowest number of new infections in the province. Mrs Caroline Mudawariwo, the District Development Coordinator, attributed these achievements to the interventions of the National AIDS Council (NAC) and the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC).

Mrs Mudawariwo emphasized that Mutasa District is committed to ensuring equity in healthcare services and leaving no one behind.

Various models of HIV prevention and control are being implemented by NAC and other partners, focusing on men, adolescent girls, young women, key populations, and pregnant women.

The launch of the Zimbabwe World AIDS Day Campaign 2022-2023, hosted by NAC and MOHCC, aimed to promote better health outcomes and work towards eliminating AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

