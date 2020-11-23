Matemadanda cheats death by a whisker

HARARE – Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda is out of danger after a health scare.

Matemadanda who was at some point last week hospitalised following a sudden illness, has already returned to work.

In a bid to allay fears over his health, which had gripped citizens, he toured the Central Business District on foot, interacting with Hararians listening to their concerns.

He was accompanied by ZANU PF provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa.

His appearance follows a statement by the ruling party ZANU PF in which it gave the nation an update on the Cde Matemadanda`s health.

Matemadanda was taken ill after attending a Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera on November 13, sources said. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and several other top ruling party officials attended the meeting. Party insiders revealed that Matemadanda is suspected to have been poisoned at the function. He has been receiving treatment from his Mt Pleasant home in Harare after complaining of stomach pains and vomiting soon after the meeting. The Zanu-PF commissar has not been seen in public since then, although the insiders said he was responding well to treatment. They, however, said he was still “not out of danger”. “He is now better, but the situation was terrible,” the insider, who requested anonymity, said. “I talked to him today (yesterday), he is now doing well. “He was vomiting and complaining of severe stomach pains. I think it was food poisoning.” Matemadanda, who is also the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general, yesterday would neither confirm nor deny that he was unwell.