Ginimbi’s Sprawling Domboshava Mansion

The late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure built a mansion in the village, in rural Domboshava.

The two-storey house is built on four acres of land in rural Domboshava which is 39 kilometres from Harare. Speaking to State media in 2018, Ginimbi said this about the house’s design:

When I engaged an architect to design my house, I made sure that he understood the way I live my life. I instructed him to study me from my choice of cars to dress sense to social interests and come up with something that depicts all of these things. And the result was two-storey buildings of pure class.

The Sunday News described Ginimbi’s mansion in the following words:

The eye-catching mansion has six bedrooms, a fully equipped gym and a 14-seater state-of-the-art cinema. … The mansion has an open plan type of design with doorless entrances connecting the rooms with every single room built with a balcony or verandah giving access to the lush gardens. The ground floor has a large kitchen, a lounge, a small ‘‘reception’’, gym, cinema, guest bedrooms and an entire guest wing which is separated from the main house by a series of garages for Kadungure’s top-of-the-range cars which include the Rolls Royce Wraith, Bentley Bentyaga SUV and a Range Rover.

