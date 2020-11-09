How Marvelous Nakamba was “salvaged” from the jaws of Ginimbi

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba’s encounter with socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kandungure in early October was interrupted after a top Warriors’ official dragged him out of a party held in his honour.

Nakamba had travelled to Zimbabwe to join the Warriors ahead of an international friendly against Malawi on October 11 when he was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Ginimbi.

The self-proclaimed King of the all-white party immediately took to Instagram to share with his followers his meeting with Nakamba before announcing “it’s going to be going down tonight!”

“Welcome to the streets of Harare. Guys it’s going to be going down tonight,” Ginimbi bellowed.

“This is our guy, Nakamba – man of the moment. Look at this,” Ginimbi said as he wiped Nakamba’s sheen, “Swag on point,” he added.

Nakamba who had landed in the country in preparation for the Malawi friendly, then proceeded to a party in Harare’s leafy suburbs.

“The team manager rescued Nakamba in the middle of the night, dragging him from the party,” an impeccable source told Zim Morning Post.

“It was not clear what they said to each other but the manager had suspected that there is some sort of cultism within these all-white parties and that the party would be detrimental to Nakamba’s football career.”

“And in any case Nakamba was not supposed to be partying days before a national team assignment in which he was supposed to be in camp,” the source added.

Nakamba’s encounter with Ginimbi lit up social media at the time amid questions over coronavirus health protocols which were a major cause of concern as footballers needed to be tested before the Malawi encounter.

View this post on Instagram NAKAMBA IN TOWN…. Ginimbi welcomes Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba A post shared by H-Metro (@hmetrozimpapers) on Oct 8, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

It is not clear if the young footballer’s participation in Ginimbi’s party have had any bearing on Nakamba’s career so far as feared by the Warriors’ team official.

The 26-year-old Aston Villa star, started well for his English Premier League side after making a historic move from Club Brugge last year.

He has been battling to get first team selection since the end of last season and much of the current EPL campaign.

Ginimbi died on Sunday morning in a tragic accident along Borrowdale road, together with his three friends — Limumba Karim from Malawi, Mitchelle Amuli and another girl from Mozambique who was identified as Elisha.

Witnesses say Ginimbi was briefly pulled out of the car but collapsed and died on the spot while the other three were burnt beyond recognition.

Source: Zim Morning Post