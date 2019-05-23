New boards for ARDA,TIMB, GMB, ZINWA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved with immediate effect the appointment of boards of directors for the Pig Industry Board, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and Grain Marketing Board (GMB).
The boards were appointed by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri, who also dissolved the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) board.
The new board members are as follows:
Pig Industry Board
1 Mr Craig M. Devenport: Chairman
2 Dr Sharia Ncube: Deputy Chairperson
3 Dr Thembekile Ncube
4 Mr James Chipunza
5 Mr Andrew Shonhiwa
6 Mr Bothwell Makodza
The seventh board member will be appointed in due course
Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA)
1 Engineer Bongile Ndiweni: Chairman
2 Retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena: Deputy Chairman
3 Dr Remember Benjamin
4 Dr Sanzan Diarra
5 Mr Norman Maisiri
6 Mr Alan, J. Franklin
7 Mrs Nyaradzo, F. Tirivanhu
8 Mrs Maud Munogwa
9 Mr Taurai Maurikira
10 Mr Howard, Z. Marowa
11 Engineer Robert Mutepfa
Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)
1 Mr Patrick Devenish: Chairman
2 Mrs Nomusa Dube: Deputy Chairperson
3 Mr Rob Web
4 Retired Lieutenant Engelbert Rugeje
5 Mrs Marjorie Munyouga
6 Mr Phibart Mambiri
7 Dr Andrew Matibiri
8 Mr Bernard Mache
The ninth board member will be appointed in due course
Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
1 Dr Muntubane D.S.Nzima: Chairman
2 Dr Johannes Makadho: Deputy Chairman
3 Mr Brian Henry Oldrieve
4 Dr Darlington Muzeza
5 Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba
6 Dr Adlaide Munodawafa
7 Mr William Mboma
8 Dr Conrad Zawe
The ninth board member will be appointed in due course
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
1 Ms Joylyn Ndoro: Chairperson
2 Dr Henry Mushonga: Deputy Chairperson
3 Mr Nick Swanepoel
4 Mrs Rosina Hove
5 Mr Lloyd D.J.Belinsky
6 Mr Thompson Mukahlera
7 Mr Rockie Mutenha
8 Mr Clemence Bwenje
The ninth board member will be appointed in due course