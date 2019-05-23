New boards for ARDA,TIMB, GMB, ZINWA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved with immediate effect the appointment of boards of directors for the Pig Industry Board, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

The boards were appointed by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri, who also dissolved the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) board.

The new board members are as follows:

Pig Industry Board

1 Mr Craig M. Devenport: Chairman

2 Dr Sharia Ncube: Deputy Chairperson

3 Dr Thembekile Ncube

4 Mr James Chipunza

5 Mr Andrew Shonhiwa

6 Mr Bothwell Makodza

The seventh board member will be appointed in due course

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA)

1 Engineer Bongile Ndiweni: Chairman

2 Retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena: Deputy Chairman

3 Dr Remember Benjamin

4 Dr Sanzan Diarra

5 Mr Norman Maisiri

6 Mr Alan, J. Franklin

7 Mrs Nyaradzo, F. Tirivanhu

8 Mrs Maud Munogwa

9 Mr Taurai Maurikira

10 Mr Howard, Z. Marowa

11 Engineer Robert Mutepfa

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)

1 Mr Patrick Devenish: Chairman

2 Mrs Nomusa Dube: Deputy Chairperson

3 Mr Rob Web

4 Retired Lieutenant Engelbert Rugeje

5 Mrs Marjorie Munyouga

6 Mr Phibart Mambiri

7 Dr Andrew Matibiri

8 Mr Bernard Mache

The ninth board member will be appointed in due course

Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

1 Dr Muntubane D.S.Nzima: Chairman

2 Dr Johannes Makadho: Deputy Chairman

3 Mr Brian Henry Oldrieve

4 Dr Darlington Muzeza

5 Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba

6 Dr Adlaide Munodawafa

7 Mr William Mboma

8 Dr Conrad Zawe

The ninth board member will be appointed in due course

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

1 Ms Joylyn Ndoro: Chairperson

2 Dr Henry Mushonga: Deputy Chairperson

3 Mr Nick Swanepoel

4 Mrs Rosina Hove

5 Mr Lloyd D.J.Belinsky

6 Mr Thompson Mukahlera

7 Mr Rockie Mutenha

8 Mr Clemence Bwenje

The ninth board member will be appointed in due course