Witness implicates Kelly Khumalo as the one who ordered a hit on Senzo Meyiwa

One of the five men accused of killing soccer player Senzo Meyiwa has implicated the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, as the one who allegedly ordered a hit against the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

This was revealed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday by lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

Gininda was reading from an affidavit that he had written after the arrest of the five accused.

“He is further linked by means of a formal confession he made to a commissioned independent officer on May 30, 2020. In his confession, he clearly implicates Miss Kelly Khumalo as the person who gave them the instruction to kill Senzo Meyiwa,” Gininda read the statement.

According to Gininda, this confession was made by accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya when he was arrested.

Cop tells court accused willingly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa immediately after arrest

The court is currently in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of alleged confessions made by Sibiya and accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi.

The two men claim they were severely assaulted and forced to confess to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

This is the second time Kelly’s name has been mentioned in the trial after cellphone expert Colonel Lambertus Steyn testified that cellphone records show that she was in contact with accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

According to Steyn, the calls were made on two occasions.

The first call was made on August 2, 2014, and the second was made on October 15, 2014.

Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014.

During his testimony, Steyn also gave evidence regarding the data that was collected from cellphones belonging to the murder-accused.

Speaking about downloads taken from accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, he said he was certain he was the individual with dreadlocks in the pictures.

Cellphone images that were downloaded by police upon Mncube’s arrest in an unrelated firearm case showed that he had dreadlocks a day before and on the day of Meyiwa’s murder.

He also told the court that they had found pictures taken a day before the murder. These pictures showed that Mncube had been wearing the same beige-coloured clothes that he was alleged to have been wearing on the day of the murder.

Several witnesses have testified that one of the intruders had dreadlocks.

In his confession, Sibiya alleges that he was outside when Meyiwa was killed.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend at her home in Vosloorus.

In the house on that day were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe Twala; Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.

The trial continues on Thursday, with Gininda still under cross-examination.

