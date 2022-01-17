Kanye West ‘threw his own birthday party’ for daughter Chicago

Following the drama surrounding his appearance at his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, Kanye West reportedly put on his own celebrations for his little girl.

The 44-year-old rapper had claimed he wasn’t invited by estranged wife Kim Kardashian West to his little girl’s fourth birthday bash – which was a joint celebration with her cousin Stormi Webster – before he made an appearance on Saturday after he was given the location of the party by Travis Scott.

And now, it’s been reported that the ‘All of the Lights’ hitmaker later threw his own celebrations for his daughter. A source told Page Six: “He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at 4pm at his office downtown [in Los Angeles] that he planned…”

Kanye – who also has North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two, with the SKIMS founder – had thanked Travis and Kylie Jenner for giving him the address for the party and letting him inside. He said in an Instagram video shared by Hollywood Unlocked: “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter. “To be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody.” Travis Scott is the one that made sure Ye got the address and was able to attend Chi and Stormi’s birthday party today. pic.twitter.com/Crr6eRKPRO — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 16, 2022 The “Stronger” hitmaker revealed that he spent time with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kylie at the party.

He shared: “Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot cause security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there.”

Kanye recorded the video shortly after he claimed that he’d been stopped from picking up and dropping off his kids at Kim’s home. The “No Child Left Behind” star said that Kim’s security stopped him from entering her property as he went to meet his children. He shared: “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.