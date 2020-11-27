Jennifer Lopez Releases Sultry New Single ‘In The Morning’ as Fans Rejoice

On Friday, the 51-year-old performer gave fans a little something extra to be thankful for when she released her latest single, “In The Morning.”

The sultry dance track, which Lopez teased earlier in the week, finds the “Jenny from the Block” singer crooning about desires in a relationship and the need to be wanted.

“If you love mе / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evеning / Only when you want my body,” she sings on the chorus of the track.

While holding the self-described “virtual Thanksgiving dance party,” Lopez and the children danced along to “In The Morning” before the Grammy-nominated star asked, “Why am I dancing by myself?” per Entertainment Tonight.

Following the release of the single, fans shared their excitement over the song on social media.

“@JLo I am so in loovveeee with #InTheMorning!!!!” one user tweeted as another added, “not me listening to #InTheMorning for the 10th time this morning and doing a whole concert in the shower.”

Earlier this week, in an effort to build up the hype before the release of her new song, Lopez revealed the racy cover art that showed her seductively posing nude.

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨,” Lopez captioned the skin-baring shot taken by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

In the photo, Lopez stands turned to the side with her left leg bent in front of the other, with one hand touching her mouth. The star angled her body in a way that showed off her rock-hard abs and toned derrière.