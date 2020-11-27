Cabo Delgado: SADC Troika pledges support to Mozambique

THE SADC Extra-Ordinary Troika Summit hosted by Botswana in Gaborone today has pledged continued support to Mozambique in the face of acts of terrorism with particular reference to the Cabo Delgado province.

The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit accepted the proposal by the United Nations to realign the current Force Intervention Brigade(FIB).

The Summit also pledged regional support to the development and implementation of the Joint Strategy on the Progressive and Phased Drawdown of MONUSCO in the DRC.

It also commended the Republic of Seychelles and United Republic of Tanzania for conducting peaceful elections and congratulated His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan and His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli for winning in the elections.

Communique of the 40th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government

DOCUMENT

1. The 40 th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held virtually on the 17 th August 2020.

2. Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives:

Angola: H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Botswana: H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi

DRC: H.E. President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

Lesotho: The Right Hon Prime Minister Dr. Moeketsi Majoro

Madagascar: H.E. President Andry Nirina Rajoelina

Malawi: H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

Mozambique: H.E President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

Namibia: H.E. President Dr. Hage G. Geingob

South Africa: H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli

Zambia: H.E. President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Eswatini: H.E. The Right Hon. Prime Minister Mandvulo Dlamini

Seychelles: H.E. Vice President, Mr Vincent Meriton

Mauritius: Hon. Minis ter of Foreign Affairs, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha

Comoros: Hon. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Takiddine Youssouf

3 . Also in attendance was H.E. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, SADC Executive Secretary.

4. Summit expressed deepest condolences to the Mkapa Family and the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania following the passing on of H.E. Benjamin William Mkapa, 3rd President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and paid tribute to H.E. Benjamin William Mkapa as one of the region’s leaders who contributed greatly to the fight for liberation, development, peace, security and stability of the region.

5. Summit elected H.E Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, as Chairperson of SADC, and H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi as Incoming Chairperson of SADC.

6. Summit also elected H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, as Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa as Incoming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

7. Summit received a report on SADC integration from the Outgoing Chairperson of SADC, H.E. President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli and on the implementation of the Theme of the 39th Summit of Heads of State and Government, and commended the Outgoing Chairperson of SADC, for his principled and exemplary leadership during his tenure, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. Summit congratulated the people and the Governments of the Republics of Mozambique, Botswana, Mauritius, Namibia and Malawi for conducting successful elections, and congratulated H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi; H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi; H.E. Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob; H.E. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; and H.E. Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for winning the elections. Summit also congratulated Right Honourable Moeketsi Majoro for his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

9. Summit received a report on the Socio Economic impacts of COVID-19 on SADC economies, noted its effects across sectors, and approved the proposed measures that are to address the sectoral effects.

10. Summit endorsed an enhanced Macroeconomic Convergence Surveillance Mechanism that includes high frequency data to complement, but not replace, the existing Macroeconomic Convergence mechanism.

11. Summit approved the SADC Vision 2050, which is based on a firm foundation of Peace, Security and Democratic Governance, and premised on three interrelated Pillars, namely: Industrial Development and Market Integration; Infrastructure Development in support of Regional Integration; and Social and Human Capital Development. The three pillars also recognize Gender, Youth, Environment and Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management as important cross-cutting components. Summit also approved the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030 to operationalise the Vision 2050.

12. Summit endorsed the Theme of the 40th Summit of Heads of State and Government, “SADC 40 Years Building Peace and Security, and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges”.

13. Summit approved the Mechanism in Honour of the Founders of SADC, and urged Member States to operationalize the Mechanism.

14. Summit endorsed a Five Year Sustainable Self Financing Plan for SADC Electoral Observation Missions covering 2021 – 2025.

15. Summit re-emphasized the need to fully implement the SADC Protocol on Gender, and put in place concrete measures to improve the representation of women and youth in elected political positions.

16. Summit received a report of the Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, H.E. President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and commended him for his outstanding leadership during his tenure.

17. Summit received an Assessment Report on emerging Security Threats in the Region, commended the Secretariat for the Detailed Report, and directed the Secretariat to prepare an action plan for its implementation, that will among others, prioritize measures to combat terrorism, violent attacks and cybercrime; and to address adverse effects of climate change.

18. Summit welcomed the decision by the Government of the Republic of Mozambique to bring to the attention of SADC the violent attacks situation in the country, and commended the country for its continued efforts towards combating terrorism and violent attacks.

19. Summit expressed SADC solidarity and commitment to support Mozambique in addressing the terrorism and violent attacks, and condemned all acts of terrorism and armed attacks.

20. Summit urged Member States to take pro-active measures to mitigate external interference, the impact of fake news and the abuse of social media, especially in electoral processes.

21. Summit reiterated SADC’s position on the reconfiguration of the Force Intervention Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as submitted to the UN Secretary General, which, among others, emphasizes that the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) should not be tampered with.

22. Summit expressed its gratitude to the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Troop Contributing Countries for the continued support to peace and security in the eastern DRC, and reiterated SADC’s continued support to the DRC.

23. Summit received a progress report on the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho by the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, and commended the Government and people of the Kingdom of Lesotho for the smooth and peaceful transition of power.

24. Summit welcomed the commitment of the new Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho to ensure the full and comprehensive implementation of the reforms process, and encouraged the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho to keep the momentum in the implementation of the SADC decisions, and submit a progress to the next Summit in August 2021.

25. Summit commended the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa for his continued facilitation.

26. Summit received a report on the DRC-Zambia Border Issue, and commended the Governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Zambia for their commitment to resolve the border issue amicably.

27. Summit approved an Agreement amending the SADC Protocol on the Control of Firearms, Ammunition and Other Related Materials.

28. Summit approved an Agreement between the Governments of the Member States of the Southern African Development Community Regarding the Status of SADC Standby Force and its Components Deployed within the Region for Purposes of Training, Peace Support Operation, Exercises and Humanitarian Assistance.

29. Summit approved the development of a new Protocol on Employment and Labour, and to this effect, approved the withdrawal of the existing Protocol on Employment and Labour.

30. Summit expressed solidarity with the Government and People of Mauritius for the environmental disaster in its waters caused by a grounded ship and called upon SADC Member States, and the International Community to support Mauritius in containing the disaster.

31. Summit extended its appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Mozambique for using innovative ways to convene the 40 th Ordinary Summit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

32. The Chairperson of SADC, H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique expressed gratitude to all the Heads of State and Government for attending the 40th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government that was held virtually for the first time in the history of SADC.

33. Summit noted that a face-to-face Summit will take place in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique in March 2021, if the COVID-19 pandemic situation is contained.

Done on 17 th August 2020