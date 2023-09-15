Fans roast DaBaby for cancelling FNB Stadium show and switching to smaller venue: ‘He thought he was clever

When embattled US rapper DaBaby first announced back in August that he’d be headlining a concert dubbed ‘Empower Africa Concert’ at FNB Stadium, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their skepticism at his ability to pull a crowd into one of the biggest stadiums in the world.
“Like how many songs does he have, he must move it to 23rd to be a supporting act for Burna boy,” read one comment.
“Someone must’ve lied to him about his fan base here. I have never seen a concert that would obviously not happen more than this one,” read another.
This skepticism seems to have been well-founded following the announcement that the ‘Suge’ star would be changing the venue to Mary Fitzgerald Square.
“He thought he was clever,” one tweep commented. “Lol this was always gonna happen,” another added.
Da Baby wants to fill up FNB stadium NEXT month and tickets only went on sale like last week, starting at R500 😂 .. someone must’ve lied to him about his fanbase here. I have never seen a concert that would obviously not happen more than this one.
In making the announcement, organisers also shared that emerging hip-hop, afrobeats, and amapiano artists stand a chance to share the stage with the Grammy-nominated artist by submitting a 2-minute video performing their favourite song.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.