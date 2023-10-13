After I separated from Will Smith in 2016, Chris Rock asked me out: Jada Pinkett-Smith bares all

US actress Jada Pinkett-Smith is dropping bombshell after bombshell on her promotional tour for her new memoir Worthy.

In an interview with The Today Show, the actress revealed she and her husband Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were exhausted with trying … we both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said.

But is the couple divorced, legally?

“I made a promise that there would never be a reason for us to get a divorce, we will work though whatever and I just have not been able to break that promise … we live separately,” she said.

In 2022, the two were a subject of controversy in Hollywood after her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Rock had made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head. She suffers from alopecia.