MSU founding Vice Chancellor Ngwabi Bhebhe dies

GWERU – The Midlands State University (MSU) ‘s founding Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Ngwabi Bhebhe is no more.

He died at a Private Hospital in Gweru yesterday.

Midlands State University Vice Chancellor Victor Muzvidziwa confirmed the tragedy loss to The Mirror.

“It is with a heavy heart that MSU learns of the passing on of our Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Ngwabi Bhebhe. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy loss and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family particularly his widow Dr Faith Ntabeni Bhebhe, his children and grandchildren, the entire country and the higher and tertiary education fraternity, “he said.

He said burial arrangements of the late educationist will be announced in due course.

