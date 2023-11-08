Zimbabwe opens up importation of cement and fertilizer as shortages stalks the economy

HARARE – The Government says individuals and companies with free funds can now freely import cement.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said: The nation is advised that following reports of artificial cement shortage in the market and the spiralling prices Cabinet has approved the importation of cement by individuals and companies with free funds.

According to a report by newZWire, cement prices are rising due to a combination of factors that include breakdowns and scheduled maintenance at the country’s major cement producers as well as the expiry of import licences.

In 2021, the Government gazetted Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021, which restricted foreign cement by issuing import licences.

The report says many of these licences have since expired and the Government had been reluctant to renew them, causing a shortage and pushing up prices.

The price of cement is now around US$20 per 50kg bag, up from US$9 two months ago, according to The Herald.

Fertilizer shortage

Meanwhile, the Government has also allowed farmers to import fertilisers directly from suppliers outside the country as the product is in short supply locally ahead of the 2023/2024 summer cropping season.

Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the local fertiliser industry is facing challenges and is unable to meet demand. He said: “The local fertilizer industry is having challenges and the supply gap is being covered largely by imports.

The current fertilizer stocks held by the Zimbabwe Fertilizer Manufacturers Association (ZFMA) and those under the Collateral Management Agreement (CMA) have indicated that they have challenges meeting the surging demand ahead of the imminent summer season.

Meanwhile, the Government has approved that farmers import fertilizers directly from suppliers outside the country to augment local supplies whilst the Government develops a long-term solution to the fertilizer challenges.

Zimbabwe’s national demand for fertilizers is estimated at 400,000 metric tonnes of basal and 380,000 metric tonnes of top dressing per annum for both the summer and winter cropping seasons.

Last month, The Sunday Mail reported that around 23,000 tonnes of fertiliser donated to Zimbabwe by Russia have been blocked by the European Union (EU) due to its agricultural export blockade on Russia.

Muswere also said that the Government was allowing the importation of cement due to shortages in the market, which have caused hikes in the product’s price.

