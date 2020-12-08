Zimbabwe inflation slows down to 401.66 percent

HARARE – A report by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has indicated that the country’s inflation rose from where it was in October. The statistics agency posted on its social media pages:
Blended Consumer Price Index– November 2020 The month on month inflation rate in November 2020 was 2.25% gaining 0.82 percentage points on the October 2020 rate of 1.43%.
Consumer Price Index– November 2020 #CPI The month on month inflation rate in November 2020 was 3.15 % shedding 1.22 percentage points on the October 2020 rate of 4.37%.
The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of November 2020 as measured by the all items #CPI stood at 401.66 %. The #CPI for the month ending November 2020 stood at 2, 374.24 compared to 2, 301.67 in October 2020 and 473.28 in November 2019.
More: ZIMSTAT Twitter