Kasukuwere says Zimbabwean economy headed for a massive crash

Former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has issued a stark warning that the Zimbabwean economy is on the brink of a severe collapse, attributing it to what he perceives as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership failures.

The nation is currently grappling with an extensive economic and financial crisis, compounded by political turmoil following the controversial harmonized general election that took place on August 23.

Kasukuwere had intended to challenge Mnangagwa in the recently concluded election but was prevented from doing so by the courts, which argued that he had been out of the country for more than 18 months.

Mnangagwa, the leader of the ruling Zanu-PF party, secured victory in the election amid significant controversy, receiving 52.6% of the vote against the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who garnered 44%. However, the election was widely criticized by election observers, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the European Union, who cited irregularities.

Kasukuwere is of the opinion that Mnangagwa’s leadership lacks the capacity to rejuvenate Zimbabwe’s economy. In a statement posted on his social media account, he emphasized the urgent need for critical decisions to salvage the economy.

Kasukuwere said, “The legitimacy issue is plaguing the country. It’s a grave matter that demands astute resolution in collaboration with SADC. Arrogance and offensive rhetoric won’t provide the solution. We are in a difficult position, and our region’s patience is wearing thin.”

He added, “The responsibility rests squarely with us, and it necessitates thoughtful contemplation and national unity to navigate through these challenges. The appointments to the cabinet have not instilled hope; they seem inexperienced and illogical. Key government positions have been handed to family members in an embarrassing manner.”

Furthermore, Kasukuwere highlighted various economic concerns, including issues related to electricity generation, mining companies failing to remit pension contributions, government department salaries falling below the poverty line, and a stagnation in the circulation of money within the economy.

He emphasized the pressing need for leadership to address the situation promptly.

In response to criticism from Zanu-PF officials directed at SADC observers for their condemnation of the election, Kasukuwere stressed the importance of not dividing SADC but rather working collectively to rekindle hope, resolve political challenges, and restore confidence.

He concluded, “We must rekindle hope by taking bold steps to resolve the political impasse and rebuild trust. Division within SADC is not the solution; collaboration with all parties can yield results. This is not the end; we are navigating turbulent waters.”

Source – Nehanda Radio

