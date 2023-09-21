Mnangagwa directs treasury to fund Khupe cancer treatment in India

BULAWAYO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted approval for the treasury to allocate funding for the cancer treatment of Thokozani Khupe, the former Deputy Prime Minister and CCC proportional representation legislator, in India.

Khupe, who was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2011, recently disclosed that she is facing a recurrence of the disease. She shared her update on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “I have experienced a recurrence of cancer. I am managing well, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to those who have already sent their well wishes. Together, we can overcome cancer.”

Upon her initial cancer diagnosis, the 59-year-old underwent comprehensive treatment and surgery, which included the removal of one of her breasts. Subsequently, she established the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to raise awareness about cancer, particularly focusing on the importance of early detection and increasing awareness about this formidable disease, which continues to claim the lives of many women.

Recently, the seasoned opposition politician appeared physically weakened when attending a parliamentary session for the swearing-in of new legislators.

