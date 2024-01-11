SENS expands to Zimbabwe with new energy storage partnership

Spread the love

Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding AB (SENS) announced today it is entering the Zimbabwean market by teaming up with local energy company Nyembesi Corporate Services Africa to explore and evaluate potential energy storage projects in the country.

The two companies have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership under which SENS will initially assist Nyembesi with relevant data and information to identify projects and then lead the due diligence process and assess their feasibility, according to a press statement.

“The agreement targets Zimbabwe as benefactor of SENS’s expertise and capacity in energy storage and system solutions in various generative environments, in a sustainable and cost-effective manner,” said Nyembesi’s CEO Wellington Pasipamire.

Sweden-based SENS develops large-scale energy projects combining renewable energy sources with energy storage technologies such as underground pumped hydro storage (UPHS) and/or battery energy storage systems (BESS).