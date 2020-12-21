NetOne fires Muchenje, again

NETONE has reinstated and for the second time fired its former chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje on alleged criminal abuse of duty charges.

Muchenje who was dismissed from Netone on July 9 recently made an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging his dismissal and an interim order was granted in his favour suspending the letter of termination.

In dismissing Muchenje, NetOne served him with a letter advising him of termination of his contract. Muchenje today received a letter of withdrawal of the July termination which was signed by the acting chairperson Susan Mutangadura.

In that letter, NetOne was advising Muchenje that they were withdrawing the July 9 dismissal and that he should await further communication.

“As you are aware, on 9th July 2020, NetOne Cellular (PVT) limited delivered a letter to you terminating your fixed terms contract of employment on notice in terms of section 12 (4) of the Labour Act (chapter 28.01).

“You then filed an urgent chamber application seeking to challenge the termination of the contract in case No. HC 3611/20. The matter was argued before Justice Chinamhora and a judgement in the matter is still pending.

“Netone Cellular(PVT) limited hereby withdraws the letter of 9 July 2020 informing you of the termination of your contract. By extension, that termination of your contract is hereby withdrawn,” reads the letter.

At that very moment, Muchenje received another letter which was terminating his contract of employment for the second time. The letter which was again signed by Mutangadura was advising Muchenje of his removal from the position of chief executive officer of Netone.

“The Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services and his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe have expressed concern about the long drawn out dispute between you and NetOne Cellular Pvt Limited.

“They both note that your relationship with the institution (NetOne Cellular Private Limited) has irretrievably broken down and that it is in everyone’s best interests that the parties disengage,” reads the letter.

It further stated that President Mnangagwa has given his endorsement for Muchenje’s removal from the office of chief executive officer of NetOne.

“In the circumstances by this letter and exercising its rights, NetOne Cellular Private Limited hereby terminates your employment contract on three months’ notice.

Since NetOne Cellular Private Limited does not require your services it hereby waived the need for you to work. You will not be required to report for duty. The notice period will be taken into account in calculating your terminal benefits,” reads the letter.

It further stated that Muchenje’s employment was terminated with immediate effect.