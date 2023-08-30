Mnangagwa gets down to work as usual

FOLLOWING his re-election to the country’s top office, President Mnangagwa has switched back to the indefatigable work ethic which characterised his first tenure with the Head of State and Government commissioning a flotation plant at Sabi Star Lithium Mine in Buhera, Manicaland Province today.

With focus now shifting to effective governance of the country after the successful harmonised elections last week which saw Zanu PF winning a fresh mandate, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, yesterday opened the annual national agribusiness conference at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare.

After today’s commissioning of the flotation plant, President Mnangagwa is also expected to officially open the ZAS at the Exhibition Park in Harare tomorrow.

In December last year, the President presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the US$130 million Sabi Star Lithium Mine that is set to produce 300 000 tonnes of the mineral a year and employ more than 900 Zimbabweans.

The Sabi Star Mine is being spearheaded by Max Mind (Zimbabwe) Private Limited with the mine expected to set the country on an irreversible path of economic growth and development, boosting mining output, creating jobs, growing exports and feeding the Mining-to-Energy Park in Mapinga.

Sabi Star Mine has 55 mining claims straddling 3 800 hectares.

The flotation plant to be commissioned will be used in the beneficiation of lithium through extraction of the mineral from the ore in line with Government’s decision to ban exportation of raw lithium.

The ruling party and the President won the election on the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikhazi balo” mantra that emphasises the important role of the country’s citizens in its development and speaking on Sunday after the announcement of the results, the President said the country would continue on its development journey towards Vision 2030 to become an upper middle class economy.

“There is much more work to be done. Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years, no one and no place will be left behind,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also said he was humbled by his re-election and called for unity among Zimbabweans.

“I thank most heartily all those who contested in these elections, in particular the Presidential candidates. There are no winners or losers but one united people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He also thanked Zimbabweans for coming out to vote in their numbers and exercise their democratic right

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy. In line with our Constitution, we are collectively deepening and entrenching constitutionalism, the rule of law and good governance in our beloved motherland,” he said.

“The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow country men and women have reposed on me, to once again serve as President of our great country, Zimbabwe.”

The President retained the country’s presidency in the harmonised elections where he got 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 or 44 percent.

In the National Assembly Zanu PF got 176 seats to the 103 of the CCC after the 60 proportional representation women’s seats were declared on Tuesday along with the 10 special youth seats.

After winning 136 of the 210 constituencies, Zanu PF won 33 of the 60 proportional representation women’s seats and seven of the 10 youth seats while CCC won 73 constituency seats and then picked up 27 of the women’s seats and three youth seats.

The National Economic Consultative Forum annual national agribusiness conference which was opened by VP Chiwenga is a platform for stakeholders in the agricultural sector to come together, share knowledge, and discuss the latest trends, technologies, and policies in the sector.

It ran under the theme “Sustained growth: Climate and Technology. Adaptation. Productivity. Linkages”. – Herald

