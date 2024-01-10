Mnangagwa appoints new ZBC board

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board which will be chaired by Ms Helliate Rushwaya.

The new board was announced in a statement by Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Jonathan Gandari this Wednesday.

Other members of the new ZBC board include Advocate Lewis Uriri, Mr Chipo Nheta, Ms Precious Charandura, Mr Charles Munganasa, Dr Henry Mukono and Dr Naneti Silikuni.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is reminding all media houses and broadcasters to be alive to sensitivities of communities and not uphold colonial stereotypes.

In a statement, the Acting Permanent Secretary Mr Jonathan Gandari said the media must refrain from nonfactual commentary that divides audiences, readers and viewers at national, community and regional levels.

He encouraged media institutions to uphold sacrosanct journalism ethics and the broader goal to promote national cohesion.



Source – zbc