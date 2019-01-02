Government summons Delta executives over USD prices

HARARE – Government has summoned Delta Beverages executives following their announcement that they will sell their products in United States dollars in a development that is a complete negation of the law, the Mail and Telegraph can exclusively reveal.

This publication has it on good authority that the minister of Industry and Commerce Mhangaliso Ndlovu will meet the Delta executives on Friday morning after a directive from President Emmerson Mnangagwa who had to cut short his annual leave to solve the crisis in the healthcare sector.

Interestingly, Delta Beverages board chairman is top lawyer Canaan Dube who has previously acted as Mnangagwa’s legal counsel through a firm where he is a managing partner Dube, Hwacha and Manikai.

This position then boggles the mind as to why he would sanction the move made by Delta.

Civil servants receive their salaries via RTGS and Delta’s latest announcement literally means they will not be in a position to purchase Delta products since forex is scarce and is only available on the illegal black market.

Meanwhile, the Information ministry is tonight expected to issue a statement in regards the announcement by Delta .

More to Follow.