Calls for dialogue divide MDC Alliance

Calls for dialogue have divided MDC Alliance with two camps having divergent opinions.

One camp, made up of those who have surrounded MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, is agitating for confrontational politics while the other is calling for dialogue.

People surrounding Chamisa are opting for confrontational politics while Chamisa is seeing dialogue as the only solution to the country’s political situation.

This comes after Chamisa and MDC Alliance deputy treasurer and Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana East Charlton Hwende issued contradictory new year messages on Twitter.

“2019 a new direction for Zimbabwe-A new year is time for a new you, a new all. 2019 is the year we dare put our differences aside to move forward victoriously as a great people. There’s so much to cover, discover and recover,” Chamisa tweeted.

While Chamisa was calling for dialogue, Hwende, on the other hand, was calling for mass action.

“2019 is the year of rolling mass action against the illegal regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa. We voted for Nelson Chamisa and we must be prepared like the thousands of gallant Liberation struggle heroes to die defending our right to chose the President of our Choice #2019ChamisamuOffice,” Hwende tweeted.

Chamisa recently said the country is facing economic challenges because of legitimacy issues hence the need for dialogue.

“The crisis of Zimbabwe is a crisis of legitimacy, come let us join hands, come let us talk because people are suffering,” Chamisa was qouted as saying.

The country has been facing economic hardships with basic commodity prices skyrocketing and people’s earnings being eroded.

A mass wave of demonstrations has followed and has seen doctors in public hospitals downing tools since December 1 while teachers are also threatening to down tools when the 2019 school calendar starts. – Mail & Telegraph